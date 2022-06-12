The Land

Nominations open for Crown Land awards

June 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are 34,000 Crown reserves in NSW, with more than 6,500 managed by councils. Photo: NSW DPI

Volunteers who make an outstanding contribution managing Crown reserves now have the chance to shine at the Community Achievement awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.