Nominations open for Crown Land awards

Volunteers who make an outstanding contribution managing Crown reserves now have the chance to shine at the Community Achievement awards.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson called for nominations of people who help manage reserves that support communities, with everything from green open space to sporting venues, public halls, showgrounds and caravan parks.
"Crown land managers do a remarkable job ensuring local reserves and facilities are maintained in top condition for the whole community to enjoy for generations to come," Mr Anderson said.
"Many are volunteers or organisations that devote their time with amazing efforts, local knowledge and countless hours to ensure Crown land reserves best serve their community, so let's recognise them with award nominations."
The NSW Government is sponsoring three categories in the 2022 Community Achievement Awards for Regional NSW and the ACT:
Individual Excellence in Crown Land Management Award, for volunteers who are members of an organisation or committee that manages a Crown reserve;
Crown Land Management Excellence Award, for organisations involved in the care, control or management of a NSW Crown reserve; and
Council Crown Land Management Excellence Award, open to the 128 councils who have a significant role in managing Crown reserves.
There are 34,000 Crown reserves in NSW, with more than 6,500 managed by councils.
The reserves cover about 3.1 million hectares and are important parts of the economic, environmental, cultural and social fabric of NSW.
