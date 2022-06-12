The Land
Sheep Genetics releases 'more robust' breeding value for reproduction

CM
By Catherine Miller
June 12 2022 - 2:00am
Sheep Genetics manager Peta Bradley says replacing the Number of Lambs Weaned breeding value with Weaning Rate will allow more targeted genetic gains in flock reproduction.

Ram buyers will have a new breeding value to select from in sale catalogues this year to boost the reproductive performance of their flocks.

CM

Catherine Miller

