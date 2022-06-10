The Land
Gloucester market firm but cattle weather impacted

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 10 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:53am
A mixed-quality yarding of 550 head, with yearling steers selling to $2400 and grown steers to $2700, at Bowe and Lidbury's Gloucester store sale on June 10.

