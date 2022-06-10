A mixed-quality yarding of 550 head, with yearling steers selling to $2400 and grown steers to $2700, at Bowe and Lidbury's Gloucester store sale on June 10.
Bowe and Lidbury's Michael Easey said the impact of cold and wet winter weather was showing in the quality of the cattle yarded.
In the steer weaner section, 250 were offered aged between four and 12 months and ranged in price from $1200 to $2100 with an average of $1800.
Only 50 yearling steers went under the hammer aged between 12 and 18 months and sold from $1700 to $2400 to an average of $1950.
Only 50 cattle grown steers were yarded, aged from two years to three years ranging in price from $2250 to $2700 for a $2300 average.
Heifer weaners also were firm in price with the 120 head, aged between four and 12 months selling from $1100 to $2000 for an average of $1450.
Cows with calves were in short supply, with only 10 offered, aged between four and 10 years, ranging between $17590 to $2700 for an average of $1880.
PTIC heifers ranged between $1525 and $2500 for a $1950 average.
D and M Dunlop, Kallithi via Gloucester, sold a run of lightweight Angus weaners, with the steers averaging $1670 for an average of 800 cents a kilogram. The heifer portion made $1275 and was bought by a Dungog operator.
G and T Grosser from Berny's Tops sold a pen of Angus cows PITC, red tag, or $2500 to Bev Callan of Salt Ash.
Mr Easey said while the market was firm on the last store sale, which only had 400 cattle on offer, with prices easier on lightweight weaners.
The store sale had a total clearance.
