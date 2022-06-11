The National Cutting Horse Association's Tamworth Futurity is generating plenty of excitement among members and enthusiasts, with more than 500 entries vying for more than $700,000 in prize money.
With the main event, the $100,000 Futurity finals on Sunday, 22 competitors and their priceless horses will be under the scrutiny of the judges who will tally the scores to determine who will take the crown for 2022.
NCHA president Troy Randell said much of the excitement was to have an event run without the restriction imposed by the recent pandemic.
"People are appreciative of being back in the pen, and I think the opportunities we have now with a 12-day event that had to be extended by two days to accommodate the interest in the event," Mr Randell said.
Mr Randell said the support by sponsors generated more than $700,000 in prizemoney.
"It's a lot of hard work, but we're so grateful to our sponsors for making it happen.
He said the three-year-old Open Futurity is the main event, paying $100,000 for first place.
"We 've got 22 finalists, so it should be a really good deal," he said.
