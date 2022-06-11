The Land

National Cutting Horse Association Futurity finals on Sunday

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 11 2022 - 2:12am, first published 1:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The National Cutting Horse Association's Tamworth Futurity is generating plenty of excitement among members and enthusiasts, with more than 500 entries vying for more than $700,000 in prize money.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.