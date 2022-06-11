The real estate maxim of "position, position, position" works unexpectedly well for Green Creek, north-west of Bourke.
The 11,554 hectare (28,608 acre) Merino operation is only 45 minutes from the big regional centre and its system of creeks and rivers is what Nutrien Russell agent David Russell says makes it special.
"You get a good flow most of the time out of the Warrego and the Green Creek, which is beneficial flooding from Queensland, so it's different to the Darling River system," he said.
From the air, Mr Russell said he could see 8000 acres enjoying a gentle, low-level flood that topped up soil moisture levels, lifting the property's productivity above what would normally be expected given the district's 332-millimetre average rainfall.
"There are vast areas of gilgai and cane grass swamp, lignum and natural lakebed areas," he said.
"It's a very flat block and that's why the water just trickles through there, it doesn't rush through in a big big flood and just fills a lot of gilgais, it's a tremendous block."
The spectacle of brolgas striding through the striking natural wetlands brought ecotourism opportunities, too.
"I had people there yesterday who were just jumping over the moon about the tourism side of it," Mr Russell said.
"Access is easy to see the swans, pelicans, ducks, brolgas and an array of wildlife."
Managed water is also plentiful at Green Creek. Aside from the kilometres of frontage to three creeks, there are dams, 27 tanks and three solar-powered bores, another with a windmill and a fifth is unequipped.
"The bore water there is very good, they even use it to make coffee, so you know it must be good," Mr Russell said.
The vendors, Darren and Clare Robson, currently run a Dohne sheep operation along with cattle and estimate Green Creek has a 3000 dry sheep equivalent plus 80 breeding cow carrying capacity, depending on the season.
Mr Russell said it was fully set up, without the need to spend a cent on any Merino enterprise.
Fence lines are graded, there are access tracks throughout, and two new storage sheds complement the as-new, four-stand equipped shearing shed.
Lightly stocked, Green Creek is enjoying an excellent wet autumn. Russell said it lent itself to a backgrounding operation and that upon exchange of contract, buyers would have immediate access to agist livestock.
With soft red saline, copper burr, gidgee burr, salt bush and old man salt bush, nardoo, neverfail and woody butt, Mr Russell said it was sweet, quick-responding country with heavy carrying red and chocolate soils.
Another income stream comes in the form of a carbon project, which Mr Russell said would in time would be a very profitable enterprise for an investor.
The modernised three-bedroom homestead is very comfortable and even includes a separate family heated spa room looking to the north.
The second, original five-bedroom home is used as quarters and overlooks Green Creek wetlands.
As an alternative to the 45-minute drive from Bourke, there's a kilometre-long gravel 1,000m airstrip at Ford's Bridge Village, just 10km from Green Creek Y099 & windsock.
Green Creek will be auctioned on July 13 and price guidance is in the $3.5 million to $4m range. Call Mr Russell on 0418 636 050.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
