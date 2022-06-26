The Land
Home/Beef

Measuring birthweight - are we doing more harm than good?

By Jamie Brown
June 26 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What if the extra stress placed on a mother by weighing calves at birth did more harm than good? Is there a different approach we can take to collecting genetic data? And if scientists can't work with an alternative, then perhaps they should be the ones to try and weigh a newborn.

To breed on with the next generation a producer needs to be confident in choosing the right sire that will swing their flock or herd towards better commercial success.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.