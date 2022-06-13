The Land

Angus weaners sold for $2160

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
June 13 2022 - 8:00am
Angus steer weaners weighing 263kg sold for $2160 on AuctionsPlus: Photo AP+

Listed on AuctionsPlus last Friday, the annual spring drop mixed-sex weaners sold to $2160 when offered by BC and MB Kelly, Creightons Creek, Euroa, Victoria.

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

