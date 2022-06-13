Angus weaners sold for $2160

Listed on AuctionsPlus last Friday, the annual spring drop mixed-sex weaners sold to $2160 when offered by BC and MB Kelly, Creightons Creek, Euroa, Victoria.
They were described by Ryan Hussey (Level 1 Accredited), as weaner cattle that would suit any buyer looking to place into trade, feedlot or export programs.
The vendors have been breeding Angus cattle for a lifetime and this draft is based on Rennylea-bloodlines for the past 30 years, they were grassfed and antibiotic free
The spring 2021-drop steers were offered in two lots: 56 weaned steers weighing 263kg sold for $2160 and were booked through Southern Grampians Livestock, while the second pen of 52 weighing 228kg were passed in at $1870.
They were later sold for $1890 to the same buyer.
The pen of 76 heifers weighing 225kg were passed in at $1670.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
