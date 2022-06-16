Flock ewe competitions across the state are seen as multigenerational events that expose sheep enthusiasts of all ages to different farming practices, breeding objectives and opinions and values.
Further to this they are beginning to play an integral role in involving and exposing the next generation of producers to the industry, through associate judging positions, junior judging competitions and careers discussion hosted in conjunction with the events.
Nutrien Ag Solutions wool area manager, and Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Championship (STFEC) committee member, Ally Jaffrey, Crookwell, said the competitions are seen as invaluable platforms for benchmarking, networking, skill building and exposure to both on-farm and off-farm opportunities within the sector.
"The younger generations entering these competition believe it is of interest to them as a benchmarking tool, and way to learn from other producers in the local area," she said.
"We do sometimes see a struggle with flock ewe comps of interest to the younger generations but the older aren't - they perhaps think it's just something you go in to win, and may not see the younger generation want to learn from someone off farm.
"It is definitely interesting to see retired farmers come around for ewe competition, as it is still such interest to them, and this leads to entrants getting information and opinions on their operations that they would not normally.
"The STFEC hosts a junior judging competition with the idea to get more kids, while still at school, thinking about careers in the sheep industry, and exposing them to the array of different careers and what it can lead to.
"It is a way of bringing their attention to what can be done in commercial or stud operations, animal health roles, regional provider roles such as banking or agency positions, research.
"They also provide networking opportunities - if they are looking at leaving school in the next few years they could meet someone at a ewe comp that could provide work experience or seasonal work."
Many flock ewe competitions have associate judges to help young producers gain experience while giving the competition another perspective.
For the Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition, its associate judge trend began in 2015 with a scholarship competition.
Competition organiser, Linda Thomas said the number of applications received had dropped over the years so their process shifted to approaching local youth that were passionate about Merinos and the flock ewe competitions for the judging opportunity.
"It is just basically a way of trying to bring more people in to the industry too," she said.
Mrs Thomas said she had found the youth were able to bring a different opinion to the competitions.
"They absorb a lot too and bring it back to us in a different way which is always encouraging to see," she said.
There is so much for the younger generations to gain by attending the competitions, with Mrs Thomas echoing Ms Jaffrey's comments saying people make connections and network with numerous industry professionals.
"Just the exposure to the Merino industry but in saying that we have a lot of Merinos going in to the meat industry so that dual purpose, we encourage a lot of discussion on the day," Mrs Thomas said.
"Virtually every topic in the industry is discussed throughout the day so it is just a great way of sharing views and listening to other views and helping keep that diversity in the industry going as well.
One individual that has been taking judging opportunities by the horns is Forbes-based Mitch Rubie of Lachlan Merinos, who was recently named as one of the three recipients of the 2022 Peter Westblade Scholarships.
Mr Rubie has had the opportunity many times of the years, most recently being the associate at both the Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition and the Don Brown Memorial Ewe Competition, Condobolin, this year.
Attending ewe competitions from a young age, Mr Rubie soaked up as much knowledge as he could from the well-respected industry leaders that attend and judge the competitions.
