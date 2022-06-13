Hollywood hounds helped to round up a record crowd of more than 10,000 at Casterton, Victoria's, premier event and there are signs more history will be made as bids balloon for the region's fittest Fido.
Enthusiasts from the far reaches of the country flocked to the town's signature Kelpie Muster to catch a glimpse of hit TV show stars Frank Finger and his dog Annie on Saturday.
Casterton Kelpie Association president Karen Stephens said she was thrilled with the exposure and turnout.
"It was so exciting to see so many people in the street yesterday supporting our community, it was just awesome," she said.
"There were so many smiling faces and such positive feedback from everybody. People came from Queensland, from the Northern Territory and Western Australia.
"ABC Muster Dogs has certainly given it a bit more impetus, people see it as something that's really easy to do and fun. The event is a free day, we don't charge people to get in."
Working dog auction coordinator Jarrod Alcorn said Sunday's bids would conclude at 4pm but so far expectations had been exceeded.
"So far there's been some very good quality dogs on offer and we have a fair few which have already reached a high price on Auctions Plus," he said.
"At the moment we have 21 Sally on $16,500 and there are three other dogs over $10,000. The current record is $34,200.
"We're very confident we're going to get a high price today."
He said more than 1500 people would attend the auction's conclusion in-person, with the dogs' abilities attracting wide-spread interest.
"It's to do with the ability to not have to pay for a labour unit," he said.
"With farming, staff cost more and more each year and it's getting harder each year to find good quality staff.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
