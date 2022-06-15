The Land
Home/Beef

Winter chill fails to cool NSW cattle prices

KB
By Karen Bailey
June 15 2022 - 8:02am
Riverseign Pastoral manager Bruce Marmian with owners Deborah and Byram Johnston, Tarana, sold 153 nine- to 10-month-old weaners during the Carcoar store cattle sale last Friday. Photo: Karen Bailey

FEEDLOTS and restockers continue to battle it out in NSW saleyards for the limited supply of young cattle - and as we head deeper into winter, that supply is not anticipated to pick up until later in the year.

