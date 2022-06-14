The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Oversupply of grapes causing uncertainty for wine grape growers

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith wine grape grower Bruno Brombal said next season is looking disastrous for growers.

AN oversupply of wine grapes is causing uncertainty in the industry as Chinese tariffs continue to impact growers and winemakers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.