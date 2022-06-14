The Land
Analysis

European wheat crop shaken by wild French weather

By Grain Brokers Australia
June 14 2022 - 9:00am
In France on June 3 to 5, damage to grain crops was reported in 65 of the country's 101 departments. About 50,000 lightning strikes were recorded in one 24-hour period, with wind gusts as high as 106 kilometres per hour recorded.

Parched soils and record heat conditions are quickly eroding this season's grain production prospects in France, adding to grain supply woes across the globe.

