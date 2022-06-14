FranceAgriMer's winter barley ratings are similar to those of wheat, with 64pc in the good-to-excellent category compared to 65pct the previous week and 76pc in 2021. However, the spring barley is in much worse condition, with 53pc of the crop falling into the top two categories, down one percentage point week-on-week but considerably worse than the 86pc good-to-excellent in the same week in 2021.