Shorthorn enthusiasts from across Australia gathered at Dubbo earlier this week for the 63rd annual Dubbo National Shorthorn Show and Sale.
Some 108 head representing 28 exhibitors from NSW and Victoria took part in the two-day event which was sponsored by JBS Australia and Thousand Guineas Shorthorn Beef. A information talk about the Shorthorn branded beef program and beef markets was given to keen producers on Tuesday afternoon, following the show.
Advertisement
RELATED READING:
During the breed dinner at the Pastoral Hotel on Tuesday night, Lester Job of Moombi Shorthorns, Yeoval, received life membership recognising his contribution to the breed and ongoing attendance of the national event.
The Moombi Shorthorn stud will disperse on October 15.
ALSO IN NEWS:
Feature report in next week's The Land newspaper.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.