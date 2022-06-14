Landholders in the Western region have an opportunity to learn about grazing management at three events to be held later this month. The workshops are being coordinated by Western Local Land Services and have Dick Richardson, Nature's Equity as a presenter.
Mr Richardson will share with landholders insights into landscape management options that will help to increase production, improve the property's natural resource base, provide greater biodiversity and enhance the resilience of the property.
Senior Land Services Officer, Kaye Gottschutzke encouraged landholders to attend the events where Mr Richardson will explain the holistic management principles of the grazing naturally method and how they can be adopted into the local landscape to improve soil health.
"These workshops are suitable for all landholders irrespective of their current management practices. Grazing naturally applies to all land management and all types of stock including cattle, sheep and goats," Ms Gottschutzke said.
Workshop details:
For COVID-19 and catering purposes, please RSVP by Friday 24 June.
