Merino ewe competition judging can improve flock quality

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
June 15 2022 - 4:00am
During the Taralga maiden ewe competition, judges Michael Peden and Brian Sears compare their thoughts on the flock displayed.
Spectators listening to the judges comments on a Merino flock entered in the 2022 Crookwell Flock Ewe Competiton.
Not only judges, but spectators are encouraged to list the flocks in their particular preference. The peoples' choice is eagerly contested.

It takes a lot of courage to expose your Merino flock to a wide audience during the annual flock ewe competitions, but the trade off has always been an improvement in your flock and the social interaction of your peers.

