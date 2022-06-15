Advertisement
It takes a lot of courage to expose your Merino flock to a wide audience during the annual flock ewe competitions, but the trade off has always been an improvement in your flock and the social interaction of your peers.
Judging is subjective, which might not appeal to many Merino breeders, but having two independent sheep judges offering frank advice has been of immeasurable benefit to those who have entered their flocks.
The judging of the flocks is generally done with two judges who have been appointed by the various committees being well established industry people with a large number coming from the NSW stud Merino industry.
Drew Chapman, past president of the NSW Stud Merino Breeder's Association said the judges should have a wide range of experience in all aspects of husbandry, breeding, marketing, environments and industry politics of the day.
"And to gain the respect and confidence of the entrants and the visitors, they should be engaging with the crowd to give balanced feedback to the competitors and invoke discussion of all range of industry subjects relevant at the time," he said.
"Judging should reflect the breeders stated flock breeding objectives which are by nature quite varied due to each entrants overall farming operation priorities, and in a respectful way give advice on areas where improvements can be made."
The visitors in most competitions also get to vote on a peoples' choice award, not always aligning with the judges placings but it is a subjective competition.
"Competition by its nature makes operators strive to improve their operations and ewe weaner competitions make a huge impact of the standard of Merino flocks in the state," Mr Chapman said.
"It is quite noticeable that flocks who regularly contest these events continually improve in all aspects of their production systems."
That point was confirmed by comments by Brian Sears who is a Cooma-based wool broker, sheep classer and sheep breeder with a family history deep in the Monaro.
"These competitions are very important because the entrant's sheep are improving all the time," he said.
"By taking on board the judges comments and also from looking 'over the fence' at other breeders ambitions."
But, Mr Sears said, it is a subjective competition and judges should be mindful of the entrants country, management ability and intentions, and so balance their comments.
"More often, if the entrant is breeding the type of sheep he likes and which he knows suits his country he will do better with them," he said.
"Have an open mind when you judge, and forget what you want but make comments to create discussion and encourage the breeder."
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.
Advertisement
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.