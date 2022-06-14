Forbes-based KO Shorthorn stud had a clean sweep in the led judging at the 63rd National Shorthorn Show and Sale today.
A total of 108 animals were on display, broken down in to 26 unled bulls, 68 led bulls, and 14 led heifers.
Advertisement
Coming from the oldest bull class of the day was the grand champion, KO Meteor Roulette R133, exhibited Krystelle Ridley of the KO Shorthorn stud.
Under judge Peter Collins of Merridale Angus, Tennyson, Vic, the son of KO Meteor M108 was "a clear winner".
"Look at this powerful fella on top, he just has so much thickness and strength of spine," Mr Collins said.
"He really shows himself off when he walks."
This was the second outing for the 26-month-old, which weighed 1092 kilograms with an eye muscle area of 146 square centimetres and fats of 17mm and 10mm, after attending the Sydney Royal Show earlier in the year where he was also the senior and grand champion Shorthorn bull.
RELATED READING: 2021 National Shorthorn Show and Sale
The grand champion female was awarded to Sprys ES Primrose S14 account of Sprys Shorthorns, Wagga Wagga and AJM Shorthorns, Young.
Sired by the $44,000 Sprys Extra Special N61 bull and out of The Grove Primrose A742, the rising 16-month-old was said to "have it all".
"When asked to judge classes of cattle, you only hope for animals like this," Mr Collins said when commenting on his champion female line.
"The champion heifer is the most complete, she has eye appeal... she took my eye when she first entered the ring with her beautiful outlook.
"I admire her depth of flank and body, her squareness from behind... she parades so well."
Reserve champion female went to Trojon Voila R35 exhibited by Trojon Shorthorns, Lyndhurst.
A rising 22-month-old, she was by Yamburgan Sparta K571 and out of Trojon Voila, and will sell pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) to Futurity Quinella.
The sale starts at 10am Wednesday June 15 with selling agents Elders and Ray White GTSM.
Champion unled bull: Caskiben Voyager R50 exhibited by CBN Pastoral, Carisbrook, Vic.
Reserve champion unled bull: Caskiben Vintage R75 exhibited by CBN Pastoral, Carisbrook, Vic
Advertisement
Junior champion bull: K.O PNX Resolution R152 exhibited by KO Shorthorns, Forbes.
Reserve junior champion bull: Ronelle Park Rolls Royce R10 exhibited by Ronelle Park Shorthorns, Garland.
Senior champion bull: K.O Meteor Roulette R133 exhibited by KO Shorthorns, Forbes.
Reserve senior champion bull: Caskiben Quantum R40 exhibited by CBN Pastoral, Carisbrook.
Grand champion bull: K.O Meteor Roulette R133 exhibited by KO Shorthorns, Forbes.
Reserve grand champion bull: Caskiben Voyager R50 exhibited by CBN Pastoral, Carisbrook.
Advertisement
Grand champion female: Sprys ES Primrose S14 exhibited by Sprys Shorthorns, Wagga Wagga and AJM Shorthorns, Young.
Reserve champion female: Trojon Voila R35 exhibited by Trojon Shorthorns, Lyndhurst.
Champion Breeder's Group of Three Bulls (Lambell MacKinnon Trophy):
1st: K.O Shorthorns, Forbes.
2nd: Kamilaroi Shorthorns, Tamworth.
3rd: Polldale Shorthorns, Dubbo.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.