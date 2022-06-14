The Land
2022 Shorthorn National Show and Sale: K.O Shorthorns led judging sweep

By Kate Loudon and Hannah Powe
Updated June 14 2022 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
Sponsor Charlotte Davies, The Land, Dubbo, and judge Peter Collins, Merridale Angus, Tennyson, Vic, with the grand champion bull led by Krystelle Ridley, K.O Shorthorns, Forbes, and Stella (18m), Keith Ridley, Eselar Park, Forbes, and Mahefangupo, Forbes.

Forbes-based KO Shorthorn stud had a clean sweep in the led judging at the 63rd National Shorthorn Show and Sale today.

