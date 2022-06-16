Ashley Dingle is being remembered by work colleagues as one of most popular stock agents during the 1980s and who was widely regarded by leading stud stock breeders.
Ashley died recently, aged 89, and was interred during a private funeral service, and is survived by his two step daughters Sally and Annabel.
He had started his agency career with AML&F and worked at various centres in northern NSW including Moree, Forbes and Dubbo.
He then joined Farmers and Graziers, and rose to become the stud stock officer for that company and based in Sydney.
With the formation by the rural co-operative companies of the Australian Stud Stock and Land, and known as Austock, Ashley, as an auctioneer worked along side David Marshall, who was the general manager Sydney, John Collier, based in Tamworth and John Atkins who covered the Victorian and Riverina business.
Both David Marshall and John Atkins recalled Ashely's popularity with clients and the general public, especially in his role in promoting the steer auctions during the Royal Easter Show when it was held at the Moore Park Showgrounds.
"He influenced a large catalogue of steers for the annual auction by Austock," Mr Atkins said.
"Ashley was a very likeable and admired agent, he was an old type agent who always had something to say."
David Marshall recalled Ashley's wide network throughout the bush and said he really loved being involved with the steer auction.
"He was very popular with the schools who entered the steers," he said.
"Ashley was a great team player."
Donna Marshall said Ashley "was a lovely man and my favourite dancing partner."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
