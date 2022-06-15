Barley as a late sown winter crop might be a better option for farmers hindered by wet paddocks, NSW Department of Primary Industries crop physiologist Dr Felicity Harris has said.
Dr Harris was addressing the Crop Consultants Australia seminar in Narrabri on the topic of crop phenology fundamentals, and said growers should always aim to protect their crops during critical periods of crop growth to maximise grain production.
Dr Harris said barley was an excellent option in this type of scenario.
"We know that barley is relatively quick to grow, relative to many wheat varieties," she said.
"It is often flowering a bit earlier, and the other thing we know about barley is, it is much more able to accumulate suitable biomass during cold temperatures over winter.
"So it is going to be able to build biomass, to build yield potential in a quicker timeframe compared to wheat."
Dr Harris said that the availability of seed barley would be a pivotal factor to consider if farmers choose it as a late-sowing option. Data reveals this year's planting season was one of the lowest light levels for two decades right across the state from Wagga Wagga to Narrabri.
"We thought 2016 was a typically high rainfall, low light season, but so far, accumulated solar radiation is at record lows for many locations for the last 20 years," she said. Dr Harris said the crucial factor would be light levels in the critical stages of crop development in August and September.
"If our crops are sown late, trying to accumulate biomass, they will need the appropriate levels of sunlight. It's certainly a challenging season for many growers," Dr Harris said. "We're pushing into late June and early July sowing and getting into cooler temperatures, so we're compressing the growing season.
"Essentially, this will reduce the yield potential. The option now with late sowing is we want quick varieties that can come out of the ground and get through and flower still within an optimal flowering window.
