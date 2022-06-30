The Land
ABARES expects another productive year

Stephen Burns
Stephen Burns
June 30 2022 - 4:00am
Peter Gooday, assistant secretary, ABARES, addressed the Wagga Wagga Regional Outlook conference on the outlook for farmers across the state.

"It wasn't that long ago when we were in the middle of the worst drought we had had in NSW for as long as anyone can remember and since then we've had two really good seasons and we're heading into what looks like to be another one," Peter Gooday said when addressing the Wagga Wagga Regional Outlook Conference.

