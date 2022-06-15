The Land
Farm resilience funding continues

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:08am, first published 4:42am
Farmers across NSW will have ongoing access to the popular Farm Business Resilience Program, which provides farmers with the skills and knowledge they need to build resilience for future droughts and other natural disasters.

