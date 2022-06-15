The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Shorthorn National Sale has standout female take high-dollar honours

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated June 15 2022 - 9:26am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $51,000 sale-topping female, Sprys E.S. Primrose S14, with buyer representative James Brown, Ray White GTSM, Albury, auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, Elders, Inverell, and vendors Ash and Jane (second right) Morris, AJM Shorthorns, Young, and Matt Spry, Spry's Shorthorns, Tamworth and Gerald and Lynden (right) Spry, Spry's Shorthorns, Wagga Wagga.

A choice to bring their very best stud female to the 63rd annual Shorthorn National Show and Sale paid off for the Spry's and AJM Shorthorn studs who claimed the honour of the top price of the sale, as she sold for $51,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.