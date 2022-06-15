The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Family puts three Murrumbidgee farms on market at once

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated June 15 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Riverina family is selling three properties in the Murrumbidgee region at once, which it hopes will make a total of about $20 million.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.