We hear a lot about the difficulties of a young couple buying their first home, but it is just as hard to purchase a farm if the ambitious young couple don't have substantial backing.
So it is especially pleasing when someone does indeed get their foot on the bottom rung of property ownership.
Advertisement
Hard work and a determination to realise their dream has enabled Michael Cattell and Sophie Mason to live and work on their own farm.
In their early thirties, each continues to work off-farm, but the pleasure of 'living their dream' has been worth striving for.
And while Sophie does have a farm background, Michael's only association was during his school holidays to his grandfather's farm near West Wyalong.
Michael left school when he was just 15 and became an apprentice cabinet maker in Wagga Wagga.
In 2004 he purchased his first property, a rental house in Wagga Wagga, using the government incentive money to make the deposit.
He renovated that property and also renovated a property for his mother into which he moved and was thus able to have his house rented.
"But I was always looking to buy my own farm," he said.
"It was during the drought and property prices were low, but I didn't meet the bank's criteria.
"I didn't have enough equity and I didn't have any experience. It seemed that everything I looked at was just not quite right."
In 2008 he purchased another rental house, but continued to look for a farm despite being continually rejected by the banks.
And while he and Sophie worked in town, they never gave up and finally a bit of luck came their way.
Through some friends they found a small farm was for sale, and Sophie said they just loved the place as soon as they saw it.
A price was set, which Michael said wasn't extreme and over a cup of tea the deal was made.
"They were so pleased that it was someone they knew," Sophie said.
"This was the property they bought to grow old together and it was just so beautiful."
Advertisement
The investment properties were sold, which provided the deposit and some working capital, and in 2019 they were the proud owners of the 24ha Donegal, just west of Wagga Wagga. They started with a small number of cattle and 50 ewes, which were meant to be dry. They continue to trade cattle but now have a viable flock of 500 Isa Brown hens, which provide a good cash flow.
Since buying the farm, an extensive electric fencing program has proved valuable in their desire to be engaged with the land in a regenerative manner.
The original two paddocks have been turned into 16, with the cattle being moved rotationally through them.
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.