Being able to parade an animal well is crucial when it comes to showing cattle. At the National Shorthorn Show and Sale, the Lugsdin Memorial award celebrates the best parader throughout the show classes.
Rising to the top of a tough field was 22-year-old Sarah Rayner, who was once a Tasmanian-local but now lives in the small town of Baradine, where she operates her Shorthorn stud Kidman Downs.
This was only the second National Shorthorn Show and Sale that Miss Rayner had attended, and she said she was not expecting anything.
"It was actually a complete shock however it was actually very rewarding," Miss Rayner said.
"I just planned on sitting back and watching from the side line but I ended up leading for Kingsley Vale and Trojan Shorthorns.
"We are normally too busy with our own cattle but we are always there and happy to give a hand.
"I think I picked up about six or seven leads on the day so I was quite tired after it all.
"I got to be able to pull a few of these animals up in to the ribbons so it was good to get them up in to the front line," she said.
The Best Parader award differs from normal paraders competitions as it is judged throughout the whole showing section of the event rather than in one specific class.
Miss Rayner said she probably enjoys showing cattle in their classes over the actual paraders competitions.
"It's not so much that the pressure is off but you get excited with the cattle you get to lead, and it is all about the cattle and celebrating them," she said.
Miss Rayner is the current president of the Shorthorn Youth Club and said it was very good to see so many young Shorthorn enthusiasts in the ring and around the shed during the event.
"I think we had a really good presence there as a youth," Miss Rayner said.
Growing up in Tasmania on the family farm, Miss Rayner was first exposed to Shorthorns by showing for Royston Shorthorns, Sunnyside, Tas.
"They offered me my first stud female, who was my first show heifer, so ever since then I have stuck with the Shorthorns," Miss Rayner said.
When moving to New South Wales, Miss Rayner also trucked her cattle with her saying the move was very interesting.
"I guess ag itself is very different, there are bigger properties and conversion rates and things like that are very different to what we had at home," she said.
With her herd sitting at 10 stud females, Miss Rayner wanted to continue growing the stud and was very happy with the calves she had this year.
"I have my stud Kidman Downs, and my partner Lachie Collins is one of three brothers in Kingsley Vale Shorthorns so we all help out there," Miss Rayner said.
"We both love shorthorns so we work together at the moment anyways and in the future, who knows, we might end up merging studs together or something fun like that.
"I think my priorities for Shorthorns is to have easy doing maternal females with plenty of carcase ability," she said.
Miss Rayner said she still enjoyed attending heifer shows but her focus had shifted.
"I am more there to meet people and network but it is great to be recognised in that ability scenario," she said.
Some of her highlights had been reserve champion parader in the Tasmanian State Finals, champion senior handler at the Tasmanian Junior Beef Expo, and the champion intermediate parader at the SA Junior heifer show.
"The ribbons are exciting, however, for me, spending time around youth events and expos, and connecting and meeting other like minded people is really what I look forward to," Miss Rayner said.
"I have picked up a few champions here and there and I have competed in our state finals a few times.
"I have always enjoyed competing in paraders and I have done a lot of the heifer shows as well," she said.
