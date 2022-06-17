VALLEY Vista Poll Dorset stud has come away with a truckload of awards from the 2022 NSW Dorset Championships.
The Scott family of the Coolac-based stud won grand champion ram, grand champion ewe, supreme exhibit, most successful exhibitor and best strike rate, along with reserve junior and senior champion rams.
Judged by Rod Davies from Wrattenbullie stud, Naracoorte, South Australia, the recipient of the Bromar NSW supreme exhibit sash was the senior and grand champion ram, Valley Vista 155-21.
The April 2021-drop ram was by Hillden 110-19 and out of a ewe sired by Valley Vista 138-14 'Fyfe' who is the most influential sire at Valley Vista, according to Joe Scott.
A "clear winner" with soundness and great carcase, Mr Davies said he had no trouble putting him up.
"He is a hell of a ram with great bone, good spine, he walks well... and has a tremendous hind quarter," he said.
"In my opinion the impact he could have on the breed is enormous."
Recently weighing 138 kilograms, he came from the Gererdan Trophy Ram class for the ram under 1.5 years shorn, not more than two centimetres of wool.
Also vying for the overall champion title was the junior champion ram, Springwaters 770-21, from the Rowley family of the Springwaters Poll Dorset stud, Boorowa, and the intermediate champion ram, Abelene Park 36, exhibited by the Douglas family of Abelene Park Poll Dorset stud, Woolomin.
Reserve junior champion was Valley Vista, reserve intermediate champion ram was Mt Bathurst 262 exhibited by Mt Bathurst stud, Black Springs, and reserve senior champion was Valley Vista 150-21.
Overall performance ram went to Springwaters 129-21, an April 2021-drop ram exhibited by Springwaters stud. Weighing 134kg, he had an eye muscle depth of 53mm, an eye muscle width of 106mm, a fat depth of 8mm and an eye muscle area of 43.26 square centimetres.
Grand champion Poll Dorset ewe was Valley Vista 10-21, an April 2021-drop ewe which came from the woolly ewe under 1.5 years class.
Mr Davies said she was an "outstanding ewe".
"She's got bone, she's got structure, she's got meat - anyone would be proud to have her in their front paddock," he said.
Joe Scott echoed the judge's praise saying, she had been a "standout since the start".
"She won her class at Sydney and was the champion ewe at Gundagai Show," he said.
"She will be retained and most likely we will use her in ET [embryo transfer]."
Reserve champion Poll Dorset ewe went to Valley Vista 454-21, a spring 2021-drop which displayed style and type from an early age, according to Andrew Scott.
"We will likely be flushing the champion and reserve ewes to the grand champion ram," Joe said.
Valley Vista also won the group of one ram and two ewes under 1.5 years, the group of three rams one in wool, two unshorn under 1.5 years, and the sire's progeny group (Hillden 110-19).
The winner of the NSW Mixed Pair of the Year was being announced at the dinner tonight.
MORE TO COME.
