The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Valley Vista wins NSW Dorset Championship's supreme exhibit sash

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated June 17 2022 - 11:14am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VALLEY Vista Poll Dorset stud has come away with a truckload of awards from the 2022 NSW Dorset Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.