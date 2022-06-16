The Land

Aussie cotton crop proves resilient despite tough 2022 harvest

By Michael O'Rielley, Australian Cotton Shippers Association
Updated June 16 2022 - 9:22pm, first published 9:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 harvest has been challenging for cotton producers with many hoping they wouldn't see a repeat of several years ago when unginned cotton was ruined by rain.

When we think about what the 2022 Australian crop will be like in terms of quality, it would be fair to say that most would be a little concerned.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.