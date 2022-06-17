As a part of the Dubbo Shorthorn National Show and Sale, encouragement awards are given out to rising youth with one in particular being focused on a next generation breeder who has shown dedication and commitment to the shorthorn breed.
Known as the Tony Fountain Memorial Trophy, this years encouragement award recipient was 16-year-old Eliza Ham, Moama.
Advertisement
Miss Ham said she got in to shorthorn through the family's stud, Tataila Shorthorns.
"My grandfather and his father before him had always had them.
"I have always just had a passion for them and have loved them, I wouldn't change it really for anything else," she said.
Involved in all aspects including feeding cattle and getting them ready for show, Miss Ham said it is all a part of it and is something she really enjoys.
Related reading:
This was the first major award for Miss Ham and she said she was very grateful to be recognised for the award.
"I wasn't expecting it what so every but I have put in a lot of work but I am very grateful," Miss Ham said.
With her roots strongly placed in the family's farm, she plans on continuing to help with operations.
"I just want to keep the family shorthorns alive and going, that is my main hope," Miss Ham said.
"I want to keep the family farm up and running," she said.
The award was judged by Trent Johnstone, Trojan Shorthorns, Lyndhurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.