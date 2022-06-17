The Land
Home/Dairy

Australian-owned milk processor Bega steps up price further, citing a 'competitive market'

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMPETITIVE: Bega chief executive Barry Irwin said the supplier had been carefully reviewing the market and the continued strong competition for milk supply.

Australian milk supplier Bega has continued the farmgate milk price bidding frenzy, joining other smaller suppliers by going above $9 a kilogram milk solids for its Victorian and south-east SA suppliers for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.