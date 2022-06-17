The Land

Lote Tuqiri signs up as cultural ambassador in PALM scheme for Agri Labour Australia

June 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW TEAM: Michael Ovia, PNG shed attendant, Luke Brown, commercial director, Agri Labour Australia, Eliz Quinlan, HR manager, DA Hall, Boe Arua Mahuru John, PNG relocation technician, Lote Tuqiri, Rohi Garia, PNG shed attendant, Lawrence Gavera, PNG relocation technician leading hand, and Casey Brown, managing director, Agri Labour Australia.

A FORMER high profile dual code football international is helping tackle the labour issue facing Australian agriculture.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.