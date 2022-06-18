The Land
Yeppoon's Iwasaki Grazing have fine-tuned their full blood Wagyu operation

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
June 18 2022 - 8:00am
Iwasaki Grazing director Aki Hata and manager Brad Walker with their freshly weaned steers. Pictures: Ben Harden

A Japanese-style breeding focus is paying off for Iwasaki Grazing who have lifted their marble scores to 8.2 and have fast become one of Queensland's biggest Wagyu operations.

