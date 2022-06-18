The Land

Young mum becomes national shooter

Vanessa Binks
Vanessa Binks
June 18 2022 - 1:00am
KEEN EYE: Penola Station's Liz Rymill has taken up clay shooting and has made her mark on the sport.

A chance encounter with clay target shooting about eight years ago has led to a South Australian farmer becoming the first woman to be selected into a national open team for the sport.

