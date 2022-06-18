Merino sheep on show at Hay| Photos

Judge - Simon Bahr, Meadow View, Henty and associate Sophie Hamilton, Wyvern, Carathool.
Advertisement
Pen of five Merino ewe weaners - Piney Range, Walbundrie
Pen of five medium wool Merino ewes - Emma Northey, Weethallie
Pen of five strong wool Merino ewes - Yeadon Pastoral Co, Hay
Pen of five Merino ewes showing not more than four permanent teeth - Piney Range, Walbundrie
The Mick Huntly Memorial Trophy for five Merino ewes north of the Lachlan River - NO ENTRY
Les Milliken Trophy for best two ewes - Piney Range, Walbundrie
Mungadal Trophy for champion pen of hoggets - Emma Northey, Weethallie
Supreme champion pen of flock ewes - Piney Range, Walbundrie
Champion ewe hogget - Emma Northey, Weethallie
Champion flock ewe - Piney Range, Walbundrie
The Hay Merino Breeders Inc pen of five Merino ewes (John Storey Perpetual Trophy) - Yeadon Pastoral Co, Hay
Elders Special prize for most successful exhibitor in the flock section - Piney Range, Walbundrie
Judges - Simon Bahr, Meadow View, Henty, and associate Sophie Hamilton, Wyvern, Carathool
Pooginook Trophy - pen of five ewes - Routley family, Almondvale, Urana
Willshear Hay Trophy - single unhoused two tooth ewe - Yvette McKenzie, Grasmere, Bethungra
Meggs Transport Trophy - single unhoused four tooth ewe - Yvette McKenzie, Grasmere, Bethungra
Gavin Johnson Snr Memorial Trophy - champion unhoused ewe - Yvette McKenzie, Grasmere, Bethungra
Advertisement
O'Briens Fertilizers Trophy - single unhoused ram - Jonathan Dalla, Orrie Cowie, Warooka, SA
Fox & Lillie Special Prize for most successful exhibiter - Yvette McKenzie, Grasmere, Bethungra
Judges - Chris Clonan, Alfoxton Armidale, Matt Ashby, North Ashrose, Spalding, SA and Drew Chapman, West Plains/Hinesville, Dalgety - with associates Monte Barnes, Hay, and Lachie Barrett, Marcus Oldham College, Geelong.
The Riverina Wool Australia Champion Hogget Merino ram - White River, Minnipa, SA
The Riverina Wool Australia Champion Hogget Merino ram, NSW - Poll Boonoke, Conargo
The Riverina Wool Australia Champion Hogget Merino ram, Victoria - Terrick West, Prairie
Advertisement
Nutrien Ag Solutions Champion Hogget Merino ewe - White River, Minnipa, SA
Lugsdin Toyota Trophy - pen of three ewe weaners - Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA
Dual Purpose Event - Ian Lilburne Sheep Classing Trophy - pen of three ram weaners - Orrie Cowie, Warooka, SA
Champion medium wool March-shorn ram - Poll Boonoke, Conargo
Champion strong wool March-shorn ram - Orrie Cowie, Warooka, SA
Elders Champion March-shorn ram - Orrie Cowie, Warooka, SA.
Advertisement
Champion medium wool March-shorn ewe - Willandra, Jerilderie
Champion strong wool March-shorn ewe - White River, Minnipa, SA
Wanganella Trophy - Champion March-shorn ewe - White River, Minnipa, SA
Tom Davies Memorial Trophy - champion strong wool ram - Collinsville, Burra, SA
Champion strong wool ewe - Greenfields, Willalo, SA
Sheepo Shearing Trophy - champion medium wool ram - Collinsville, Burra, SA
Advertisement
Riverina Wool Testers Trophy - champion medium wool ewe - Tamaleuca, Ouyen, Victoria
Dick Circuitt Memorial Trophy - pen of three stud rams - Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA
The Neilson Mills Memorial Trophy - group of five Merino sheep - Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA
Bob and Anne Rollinson Perpetual Trophy for grand champion ram of the 2022 Show - Collinsville, Burra, SA
The Family of Charles Mills Uardry Perpetual Trophy for grand champion ewe of the 2022 Show - Greenfields, Willalo, SA
Bill Lamb Perpetual Trophy for supreme champion ram or ewe of the 2022 Show - Collinsville, Burra, SA
Advertisement
Andrew Lockhart Memorial Trophy for most successful exhibitor in the stud section - Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.