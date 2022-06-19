The 36th annual NSW Dorset Championships were held at Cowra on Friday and Saturday.
Some 92 entries were exhibited by 12 studs, of which six were Dorset Horns from one stud and 86 were Poll Dorsets from 11 studs.
Advertisement
This is believed to be 100 less sheep and 10 less studs compared to last year, according to NSW Dorset Championships chief steward, Roger Traves, Canowindra.
The judge of the 2022 competition was Rod Davies from Wrattenbullie stud, Naracoorte, South Australia.
RELATED READING:
Several of the studs exhibiting will continue their preparations for the Australian Sheep and Wool Show, Bendigo, Vic from July 15-17 and the Australasian Dorset Championships, Bendigo, Vic from August 26-28.
The Dorset Horn rams at the Cowra event were sold, while many of the Poll Dorset sire prospects will be offered in spring on-property ram sales or retained by the exhibitors.
ALSO IN NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.