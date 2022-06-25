The Land

Four seasons better than one | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
June 25 2022 - 1:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the NSW Tablelands, clear sky and no wind means frost overnight.

THE shortest day of winter has come and gone.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.