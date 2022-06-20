One of the big ticket items for the bush in the NSW Budget was announced on Monday with a doubling of the assistance available for isolated people seeking medical treatments in the city.
Up to 26,000 more people are expected to be helped in the $149.5 million expansion of the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS).
The subsidy for people seeking accommodation will also be doubled and the scheme expanded to include services such as non-commercial clinical trials, high risk foot clinics, highly specialised publicly funded dental health clinics and ocularists.
The Isolated Children's Parents' Association of NSW welcomed the expansion of IPTAAS. The ICPA was one of the major groups lobbying the NSW Government to expand the IPTAAS scheme.
"ICPA-NSW has been advocating for review of the IPTAAS, most recently in the Rural Regional Remote Health Inquiry. With the travel rate nearly doubled, we welcome this announcement," it said.
The NSW Government said more than 45,000 people in rural and regional NSW are set to benefit from an expansion of IPTAAS, with an additional $149.5 million as part of the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said this funding will make sure people living in the bush won't have to make the decision between getting the healthcare they need and other life necessities.
"Last year more than 26,000 people received assistance through this crucial program, and we expect that number to almost double thanks to these changes," Mr Toole said.
"The NSW Government is not only ensuring more people in rural and regional NSW are eligible for the scheme, we are increasing the subsidies available, easing the financial burden on those who face the tyranny of distance to get the specialist care they need."
For the first time, the scheme will be expanded with patients seeking non-commercial clinical trials, high risk foot clinics, highly specialised publicly funded dental health clinics and ocularists to be eligible for assistance.
The subsidy for people requiring accommodation will be almost doubled, while the NSW Government will also nearly double the private vehicle subsidy rate from 22 cents to 40 cents per kilometre for patients who have to travel more than 100 kilometres for care.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said today's announcement will see a huge weight lifted off so many patients who were previously unable to receive help.
"We know that when you have to travel for healthcare, the costs can quickly add up, and this can be a huge financial burden on patients and their families," Mrs Taylor said.
"If we as Government can do one thing to support people and their families during a time of great emotional and financial distress, this is it.
"Under the changes, if you live in Deniliquin and require specialist foot care for diabetes, you'll now be eligible for financial assistance towards the transport and accommodation costs of the 510 kilometre round trip to the Wagga Wagga High Risk Foot Clinic. Previously, this was not covered."
Treasurer Matt Kean said the boost will put NSW well ahead of other states with how comprehensive and generous its patient travel subsidy scheme is.
"This funding will see our overall investment in IPTAAS tripled over the next four years, with the NSW Government leading the way to assist rural and regional patients in getting the help and support they need," Mr Kean said.
"Networked, highly specialised care sometimes requires significant travel in our rural and remote communities and this scheme is essential to ensuring people can access the care while also reducing the out of pocket costs."
Meantime, NSW Farmers President James Jackson says Tuesday's state budget presents a golden opportunity to invest in productivity-boosting measures to grow the agricultural sector and build a productive base to pay down debt.
The state's agricultural sector is powering ahead as an economic driver for the state, with recent reports revealing hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars could be added to the coffers if the right policy settings are in place.
"There has never been a better time to unleash the beast of agriculture," Mr Jackson said.
"At the moment our sector is a key economic driver in terms of exports, underpinning jobs not just on the land but right the way through the food and fibre supply chain from farm gate to the checkout.
"NSW Farmers has identified some key improvements across a number of policy areas, and we're pleased to see them getting traction in the pre-budget announcements."
Shoring up biosecurity efforts in the face of outbreaks in Indonesia and bolstering rural and regional health were among the key policy priorities for NSW Farmers, with a focus on creating a stronger future for agriculture a major driving force. Pre-budget announcements such as $206 million to help farmers adopt additional sustainable practices, and $28 million to boost farm forrestry were also welcome measures.
"The government should be commended for the investments they've already pledged that will unlock future growth in the agriculture sector, but we know there is still more to do," Mr Jackson said.
"Our farmers produce some of the world's best food and fibre and we are proud to see it enjoyed by people both here and abroad.
"What is critically important now is to maintain that momentum and realise some of the opportunities ahead of us."
In terms of exports for NSW, $1 out of every $7 comes from agriculture, and a recent report from the Food and Agribusiness Growth Centre (FIAL) showed investing in value-adding could contribute an additional $50 billion to the economy by 2030, creating over 223,000 jobs in NSW.
"Agriculture has enormous opportunity to help dig ourselves out of the COVID-sized economic hole Australia is in, and there are great opportunities to unlock the potential of natural capital," Mr Jackson said.
"There are some big challenges ahead that agriculture will have to navigate such as climate targets and a growing global population, but we are adapting to meet those challenges and we are working with governments to get the policies right.
"By investing in agriculture, the state government will allow farmers to truly grow a stronger future for NSW."
