The Land

Big $149m boost to isolated patients' medical travel scheme

John Ellicott
By John Ellicott
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the ICPA NSW who have been lobbying the NSW Government and other NSW MPs to expand the IPTAAS medical travel assistance scheme. From left to right at rear Robin Beckwith, David Butler, Bree Wakefield, Libby McPhee, L-R Front Annabel Strachan, Tanya Mitchell President, Myfi Kellahan, Laura Stalley.

One of the big ticket items for the bush in the NSW Budget was announced on Monday with a doubling of the assistance available for isolated people seeking medical treatments in the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Ellicott

John Ellicott

senior journalist

journalist and author

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.