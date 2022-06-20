THE supply of store cattle at the Dubbo sale was limited with just 674 head offered last Friday.
The quality of the weaners was generally good. Weaner steers were about $50 a head cheaper, while weaner heifers lifted about $80.
Advertisement
Light weaner steers sold from $1230 to $1520, while those heavier than 280kg ranged from $1280 to $2060.
Weaner heifers less than 280kg sold from $1040 to $1720.
One pen of yearling heifers sold for $1080 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf Droughtmaster heifers made $1800.
Related reading:
A unjoined cow was knocked down for $1160.
PTIC cows attracted bids from $1400 to $2800.
Light cows with calves less than two months old sold from $2155 to $2660, while heavier cows with young calves ranged from $1820 to $3400 a unit.
A pen of PTIC Droughtmaster cows with calves aged four to six months sold for $1900.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Association.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.