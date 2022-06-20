The Hay Inc Rural Education Program completed another successful training course with the addition of a new scholarship for the Hay Inc Alumni.
Hay Inc have combined with the NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association (NSW SMBA) to deliver the inaugural Future Merino Breeder Scholarship for Graduates of the Hay Inc program (Hay Inc Alumni).
The scholarship will give recipients the chance to work on some of the leading stud operations across the state, and spend time with a wool broker and professional sheep classers.
NSW Stud Merino Breeders President Drew Chapman said the NSW Stud Merino Breeders' Association is pleased to partner with Hay Inc to develop this new scholarship.
"The NSW SMBA Trust believes in investing in youth and establishing pathways to encourage youth to embark on a career in our industry," he said.
The Future Merino Breeder Scholarship was awarded to Hay Inc Alumni James Lines and Kasey Mullighan which was announced at the 70 th Hay Merino Sheep Show.
The Mathew Vick Scholarship is awarded annually to Graduates of Hay Inc Rural Education Program and this year the winner was Fletcher Jackson.
Hay Inc's Jaime Balzke was the winner of the Don McNeil Memorial Youth Merino Sheep Judging.
When Jaime started the Hay Inc Rural Education Program in February she was working as a vet nurse in Lithgow, from her Hay Inc training she has now secured a job as a livestock Jillaroo at Egelabra Merino stud Warren.
Hay Inc's Ella Fitzgerald took out third place in the Youth Merino Sheep Judging.
Ms Fitzgerald is a jillaroo at Wyvern, Carrathool..
Richard Cannon Hay Inc chairperson thanked the many involved in the success of Hay Inc, including sponsors and supporters.
Graduates were presented their certificates by Michelle Humphries representing Australian Wool Innovation.
Hay Inc Alumni Sophie Hamilton was an associate judge at the Hay Merino Sheep Show.
Mr Canon said the 2022 cohort of the program were a great group, very keen to learn as much as they could from the wealth of knowledge that all the trainers delivered over the 15 day program.
The group had a busy week in their third block of training with the week kicking off with fence construction and maintenance where a new fence was constructed at Shear Outback and thanks to Elders Hay and Waratah for supplying materials and to the trainers Ben Symons Ag Fence Construction, and Hay Inc's Bede Schiller and Sandy Symons.
Cattle handling at Belmont, Booligal with Hay Inc trainers Richard Canon and Matt Ireson was complemented with a practical presentation from Coopers Vet Jim Walsh and Scott Hanaford on vaccinating and animal health.
Cameron Clark Ultrasound gave a cattle and sheep pregnancy scanning demonstration.
Local land services Western Vet Sophie Hemley conducted hands on lamb post mortems.
That evening a Mentor dinner supported by the Nutrien Ag Solution Community Grants Program was held for the participants and Hay Inc volunteers and trainers to get together for some informal conversations on their careers in agriculture.
Training during the week also included lamb marking at Benduck, Hay and Bunumburt, Oxley, thanks to Rowan Houston and Shane McGufficke and Hay Inc trainers Tom Porter and Bill Ryan.
The prime lamb assessment was delivered at North Bundy, Booroorban with Geoff Duddy Sheep Solutions and Tanisha Shields Western LLS discussing Natural Resource management and plant identification with Hay Inc Peter McCrabb and Chris Bowman and Stuart Hodgson Australian Wool Innovation Merino sheep classing at Burrabogie, Hay.
Hay Inc are planning a Alumni gathering in Hay 17 September 2022.
Expression of Interest for the 2023 program are now being encouraged.
For more information check out the Hay Inc web site which includes a great video explaining the program. www.hayinc.com.au Email: info@hayinc.com.au Ph: 0439 938119
