'Wintery' conditions at Cooma last Friday saw restricted numbers of cattle for the regular monthly store sale.
Only 270 head were yarded, and Monaro Livestock and Property, Cooma director Will Dixon, said the sale values were back a bit on the previous sale.
Advertisement
"The sale saw a fairly wintery lineup of cattle with some good heavy steers on offer in a cheaper market to a month ago," he said.
He quoted restocker weaner steers, eight to nine months sold to $1730 with most sales ranging from $1520 to $1660.
"The young steers were showing the effect of winter," he said.
Weaner heifers sold to $1340.
Indicative sales included four Poll Hereford steers, eight to nine months sold for $1730 on account P Hodgson, Berridale: AW and ML Mathews, Delegate, sold seven Angus cross steers eight to nine months for $1710 and S Golby, Ingebyra, sold three Poll Hereford steers, eight to nine months for $1660.
D and M Whittem, Cooma, sold one Hereford heifer, eight to nine months for $1340.
In the heavy steers, BJ Manning, Cathcart, sold eight weighing 442kg for $2341 and Cottage Creek Pastoral Co, Cooma, received $2193 for eight weighing 510kg.
In the yearling heifers, BJ Manning, Cathcart, sold four weighing 408kg for $1839 and Murlingbung Partnership, Berridale, received $1640 for one weighing 410kg.
Among the limited numbers of cows, S Golby, Ingebyra, sold one weighing 630kg for $2110: Murlingbung Partnership, Berridale, sold two weighing 740 for $2182 and Cobbidah Partnership, Nimmitabel, sold one weighing 650kg for $2080.
Cooma agencies Monaro Livestock and Property, Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions conducted the sale.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.