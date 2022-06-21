The Land
Home/Beef

Maitland cows with calves sell to $4900

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated June 21 2022 - 2:25am, first published 2:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unjoined cows were a little cheaper at Maitland on Saturday.

COWS with calves sold to a top of $4900 a unit during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.