COWS with calves sold to a top of $4900 a unit during the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Michael Easey said the quality of the 950 head yarding was mixed with the cattle showing the signs of a wet and cold winter.
He said the good, well bred lines of cattle sold well and price trends were firm on the last sale.
Weaner steer prices started at $900 and averaged $1500, but Mr Easey said the market was back about $50 to $80 a head.
The weaner heifers sold from $1000 to $2450 and averaged $1400.
Yearling steers were about $75 cheaper and sold from $1700 to $2600.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers attracted bids from $2500 to $3350, while PTIC cows ranged from $1700 to $2350 and averaged $1900.
Unjoined cows were a little cheaper and sold from $1500 to $2200. The cows with calves varied in age and ranged from $2500 to $4900.
Hunter Valley Grammar School, Maitland, sold young Angus cows with their first calves for $4900 a unit to Phillip Martin, Martins Creek.
The Redgrove family, Wallabrook Charolais, Hinton, sold 12-month-old Charolais heifers for $2450 to A Mards, Scone.
Mernott Station, Gloucester, sold a run of black baldy heifers PTIC to an Angus bull for $3350 to Ross Robinson.
Mr Easey said buyers attended the sale from the Upper Hunter, Bathurst, Coonamble, Tamworth and the local area.
Bowe and Lidbury conducted the sale.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
