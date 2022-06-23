The growth of biofuel demand for grains and oilseeds globally has had a significant impact on global markets over the past two decades. In Europe - Australia's biggest canola export destination - as a consequence of the Russian-Ukraine war impacts, government are re-examining the use of crops to generate fuel. It is becoming politically difficult to justify the use of vegetable oils in fuel to reduce emissions as opposed to leaving more for food. If the biofuel policies are wound back, so would be the demand for canola and other oilseeds. The "catch-22" is that any movement away from biofuels puts Europe at the greater mercy of Russian energy, the last thing currently needed. Nonetheless, if policies changed towards permanently seeking to preserve grains and oilseeds for food, it would alter the fundamental basis of the global oilseeds market.