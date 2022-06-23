The Land
Analysis

Russia, biofuel demand and government intervention to shift grain market fundamentals

By Dennis Voznesenski, Rabobank
June 23 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPACT: The growth of biofuel demand for grains and oilseeds globally has had a significant impact on global markets over the past two decades. In Europe - Australia's biggest canola export destination - as a consequence of the Russian-Ukraine war impacts, government are re-examining the use of crops to generate fuel. Photo: Shutterstock

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has "rattled and shaken" global grains markets in the here and now, but potential longer-term structural changes should also be on the radar as governments respond to the crisis.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.