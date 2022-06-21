The Land
Electricity prices expected to rise by 300 per cent for cotton processors in July

Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 21 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:00am
Cotton processors expect power price surges of 300 per cent from July 1, Tamworth-based independent electricity broker Doug Truman said.

Tamworth-based independent energy consultant Doug Truman says rural industries relying on electricity are facing shocking times as current prices skyrocketing by as much as 300 per cent in recent weeks.

