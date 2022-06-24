Beef studs across the Merrygoen and Eumungerie regions opened their gates on Friday for the fourth day of The Land's Northern Beef Week.
Today featured three studs including Country Style (Simmentals), Eumungerie, Daraabah (Fleckvieh and Simmentals), Merrygoen, and Wirrabilla (Fleckvieh), Merrygoen.
Advertisement
Some 33 studs representing 11 breeds will be on display over the next five days until June 25 from breeders throughout northern New South Wales.
RELATED READING:
The return of the annual event is highly anticipated after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tomorrow will conclude the event, with Boambee Angus showcasing its breeding programs at East Seaham.
Were you out and about at The Land Northern Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
We would love to see your photos too! Make sure you share them on social media using the hashtag #NorthernBeefWeek2022, and by tagging us in them.
You can hashtag or @TheLand on Instagram, tweet us via @The Land on Twitter or tag us on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.