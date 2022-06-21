The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Breaking

$164m biosecurity spend leads 2022 ag NSW Budget initiatives

John Ellicott
By John Ellicott
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:30am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protecting the farm. James Kahl at his family's property in Narrabri with NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders. The NSW Government is pouring $164m into biosecurity research and new measures to help stop the spread of exotic diseases.

Keeping ag safe from biosecurity threats is a major part of the rural initiatives in this year's NSW 2022-2023 Budget with a $164m spend on exotic disease prevention.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Ellicott

John Ellicott

senior journalist

journalist and author

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.