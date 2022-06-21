Finally moving south of the Lachlan River and for the most part farmers have managed to plant majority of their programs, however not without incurring their own adversity. Once upon a time the Newell Highway used to be the dividing marker indicating the favorable conditions of the region and for the most part, this exists today. Switching it up of course, the crop in its early stages is much more favorable to the west of the Newell Highway where sowing programs commenced earlier, soil is better drained and the lighter rainfalls have been realized. South of Temora and the conditions again improve vastly before moving south of the Murrumbidgee where, for the most part, the region hasn't missed a beat.