The Land
Home/Studstock

The Land Northern Beef Week day two underway in New England

June 21 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eighteen studs on show today during day two of The Land Northern Beef Week.

Beef studs across the Tamworth, Currabubula and Quirinidi regions will open their gates today as The Land's Northern Beef Week continues for day two of this year's five-day long event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.