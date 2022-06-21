Eighteen studs on show today during day two of The Land Northern Beef Week.

Beef studs across the Tamworth, Currabubula and Quirinidi regions will open their gates today as The Land's Northern Beef Week continues for day two of this year's five-day long event.
Today will feature 18 studs across the New England including; 3R Livestock (Hereford and Angus), Loomberah, Bluestone Beef (black composites), Blackville, Booragul (Angus), Piallaway, Bungalla (Shorthorns), Manilla, Cascade (Poll Herefords and Angus), Currabubula, Harlees (Limousin), Loomberah, Hardigreen Park (Santa Gertrudis), Wallabadah, Haras (Simmental), Manilla, Heart (Angus), Timbumburi, King Creek (Limousins), Currabubula, Killain (Angus), Tamworth, Mala-Daki (Simmentals), Tamworth, Nagol Park (Shorthorns), Tamworth, Omega 3 (Red Poll), Pine Ridge, Swanvale (Herefords), Winton, XL Beef (Angus), Dungowan, Warragundi (Herefords), Currabubula, and Caloona (Charolais), Loomberah.
Some 33 studs representing 11 breeds will be on display over the next five days until June 25 from breeders throughout northern New South Wales.
The return of the annual event is highly anticipated after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
