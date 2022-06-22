The Land
Home/Markets

Weaners hit $2030 at Casino

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
June 22 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A total of 3000 cattle was yarded at Casino last Friday.

A total of 3000 cattle were yarded at Casino where weaner steers topped at $2030 a head last Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.