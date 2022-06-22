A total of 3000 cattle were yarded at Casino where weaner steers topped at $2030 a head last Friday.
Darren Perkins from George and Fuhrmann said the market was very solid for good cattle but plainer cattle were cheaper than recent sales.
"There was less buyers than the previous sale but the good quality cattle still held up and sold solid," he said.
Mr Perkins said despite floods in the area most of the cattle yarded weren't affected keeping quality strong.
"It was a very good line up for the last of our weaner sales," he said.
The majority of the yarding consisted of weaners. Weaner steers typically sold for $1400 to $1700 and topped at $2030 while most weaner heifers sold for $1200 to $1500 and topped at $2000.
In the steers, the Forman family, Mummulgum, sold 18 Charolais-cross weaner steers, 302kg, for $2030 and Oakburn Partnership, Ettrick, sold 22 Charolais weaner steers for $1940.
Michael Robinson, Casino, sold six Simmental-cross weaner steers for $1830 and Frank Hannigan, Casino, sold six Hereford weaner steers for $1855.
In the heifers Darryl and Rhonda Amos, Old Bonalbo, sold six Brahman/Hereford weaner heifers for $2015.
Mr Perkins said the market was stronger for breeder cattle including seven pregnancy-tested-in-calf Brahman-cross from Noel Thompson, Coraki, that sold for $3225.
A small number of cows with calves were also penned including eight Droughtmaster cows with eight calves from Paul and Wendy Carter, Kyogle, that sold for $4200.
Buyers were from three states including Qld with noted competition from Forbes, Inverell and Wodonga.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
