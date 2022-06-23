With about 10,000 volunteers, Rural Aid's Farm Army is more than ready to help.
Its only challenge is encouraging enough farmers to ask for a hand.
Advertisement
Rural Aid chief executive John Warlters said there was a misconception that farmers could only call on organisations like Rural Aid in the aftermath of a crisis like a bushfire or a flood.
In fact, Rural Aid's Farm Army program which connects volunteers with farmers is always available.
"It's almost like a dating site but, instead of putting two people together in a romance context, we're putting them together in terms of a labour context: here's someone who's got a desire to get out and give a helping hand," Mr Warlters said.
Farmers only need to prove primary producer status to access the service.
Mr Warlters suggested they register as an "insurance policy" for tricky times and urged farmers to ask for help more often.
"If you can't get what you need to get done on your place because of a shortage of manpower, the way to fix it is to reach out," he said.
The labour needed to maintain farms was hard to find and volunteers could sometimes fill the gap.
Still, some farmers were reluctant to accept assistance.
"The constant message we hear is, 'Yeah, well, it's not me you should be helping, it's the neighbour down the road who needs more than I do'," Mr Warlters said.
"I love that about the people we work with but our response typically is, 'Well, you know what, we're going to help them but, right now, we want to help you too'."
Despite recent favourable seasons and commodity prices, he said rural communities still needed and deserved a helping hand.
"As far as we're concerned, the need for Rural Aid is as great or even greater than it's ever been," Mr Warlters said.
"You only have to look at the stats around suicides and health outcomes in rural areas to see that need is absolutely there and the importance of having an organisation like Rural Aid."
It has a national team of 16 counsellors helping farmers manage mental health.
"There are always underlying needs that people have from a wellbeing perspective," Mr Warlters said.
"I think that's always existed, but it becomes heightened when droughts occur and in times of disaster.
Advertisement
"Some of it doesn't ever go away, so that ongoing need will always be there."
While surging commodity prices had helped many farmers recover from drought financially, Mr Warlters said plenty still had hurdles to face.
"Anyone who came out of the drought with livestock in their paddocks was obviously going to be in a very, very strong position," he said.
"Good luck to those people. We should never be wanting to pull them down but we also need to accept that not everyone is in that position."
On the other side of the coin was the willing 10,000-strong Farm Army of volunteers.
Mr Warlters said the type of people who donated their time and money to Rural Aid was very diverse.
Advertisement
"There's an absolute desire from people in metropolitan areas to have a connection with the bush and with the farming families that produce the food that we all get to eat every day," he said.
At Bairnsdale in Victoria's east, Garth Crockford has been spending up to five days a week volunteering for the Farm Army on and off since November.
Garth and wife Amy are Melburnians who seized the opportunity to house-sit for a resident forced to head to the city to care for a family member.
"We like the people," he said.
"It's just nice to be with country people and enjoy the honesty and the forthright nature of people who are on the land.
"It's good to be active and, at the moment, Amy is not working and I'm well and truly retired from paid employment, so it's just a nice opportunity to be out and about."
Advertisement
The Crockfords had been repairing fences, slashing grass, shoring up old yards, attacking blackberries and even building dog kennels.
The whole experience has been something of an adventure, Mr Crockford said, who described himself as "an elderly backpacker".
"I stay in Melbourne because my daughters and grandchildren are there but, apart from that, I have no desire to live in Melbourne, so this is a nice opportunity to be somewhere different, doing something for someone," he said.
It was rewarding to hear the feedback from people he and his wife had helped.
"Just for people to say what a big help it is to have someone to do these little chores that they would otherwise not get around to doing," Mr Crockford said.
"They focus on what has to be done with the fencing and the livestock but the small stuff like the bit of gardening or a dab of painting or a dog kennel, tends to be left because they're peripheral to the main need and yet they're there all the time in the farmer's face.
Advertisement
"We can help with the small stuff and it's wonderful to hear what a relief that is for people."
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.