Will ET be the end of the small alpaca studs competing at major shows?

By Denis Howard
July 17 2022 - 2:00am
STILL COMPETITIVE: Ron Condon co-runs the Accoyo Legacy alpaca stud and has exhibited at every Sydney Royal Show alpaca competition. Photo: Denis Howard

For two years running now, the Best Alpaca In Show at Sydney Royal has been from a Victorian stud, Malakai Alpaca Stud, which utilises embryotic transfer (ET).

