The Land
Home/Studstock

The Land Northern Beef Week day three underway

June 22 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six studs on show today during day three of The Land Northern Beef Week.

Herefords, Poll Herefords and Angus will be the feature of six studs from Barraba, Inverell, Boggabilla and everywhere between today, as The Land's Northern Beef Week continues for day three of this year's five-day long event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.