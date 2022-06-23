Simmental and Fleckvieh cattle will be the feature throughout the Merrygoen and Eumungerie regions today, as The Land's Northern Beef Week continues for day four of this year's five-day long event.
Today's studs opening their gates include; Country Style (Simmentals), Eumungerie, Daraabah (Fleckvieh and Simmentals), Merrygoen, and Wirrabilla (Fleckvieh), Merrygoen.
Some 33 studs representing 11 breeds will be on display over the next three days until Saturday June 25 from breeders throughout northern New South Wales.
The return of the annual event is highly anticipated after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
